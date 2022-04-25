As the 2022 General Assembly session began in January, there was a new face in the office of 76th District Delegate Clint Jenkins, Brunswick County’s own Darren Hays, who was named Chief of Staff to Delegate Jenkins in November 2021.
“I am so appreciative of the opportunity and confidence Delegate Jenkins has given me to be his Chief of Staff. I had a busy time working my first General Assembly session for him and I consider it an honor. Once you take on a job with a legislator, it just kind of takes over your life,” Hays says with a laugh. “You are effectively a delegate junior. It involves longs days, nights and weekends. You stay on the go. But it’s important work and I really enjoy what I am doing.”
The journey to his current job has been something that Hays began when he was in high school. Hays was involved with the We The People program, when he was at Brunswick High School, and that program had an huge impact on him and the direction he wanted to take, which was politics.
“It definitely gave me what I needed to set me on a path involving politics,” said Hays. “We got to meet a lot of elected representatives and it gave me such an interest in how government works. We examined the constitution and it made it come alive. The program just opens your eyes to how government works. Mrs. Rachel Hawkins-Wesson played an important role with that program and my interest in getting involved.”
After graduating from Brunswick High School in 2014 as an honor graduate, Hays then attended Old Dominion University where he says things just didn’t seem to be going as planned.
“When I was at home and in high school I was able to keep my focus because it was more of a structured environment. When I got to college I couldn’t focus and I wasn’t aware of what was going on or causing the problem. It just got worse.”
It was during his third year at ODU that he found out what the problem was.
“I came home and attended Southside Virginia Community College as I had done every summer since starting at ODU. I took Psychology with Dr. John Hayes. I didn’t know until the end of the course that he had been evaluating me while taking the class. At the end of the semester he asked if I would take some more tests and those tests discovered that I had a learning disability, ADHD. I had no idea until that point.”
Finding out about his learning disability gave him the opportunity to learn better how to deal with the situations. Hays encourages people who think that they might have a problem to seek help.
“It will make life so much better and easier after you understand what the problem is,” says Hays. “I learned how to manage things better and keep my focus.”
Hays transferred to Southside Virginia Community College where he did well while living at home.
While at Southside Virginia Community College he attended Freeman Virginia Day, which is held annually, and is where he met Delegate Roslyn Tyler. His mom told Tyler that he had a really big desire to work in politics and one conversation led to another and he went to work in her legislative office in 2018.
“That was my first real step into the political world,” said Hays. “I learned a lot about the political process and how things work. I appreciate the time I spent working for Delegate Tyler.”
After his stint with Delegate Tyler’s office, his next big break came in February 2020, with a position with Congressman Donald McEachin’s office, where he worked as a Constituent Services Representative and was also special assistant, traveling with the Congressman in the district.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit about three weeks after he took the job, so he was transferred from Richmond to Washington, D.C. mainly because of the special assistant part of the job. He was there almost a year before that job ended because the pandemic shut most everything down and they weren’t traveling.
“Living in Washington was incredible. I learned so much and met a lot of people who helped me grow,” said Hays. “The car rides with Congressman McEachin was the place I got the most mentorship, talking about politics. I again was grateful for another opportunity.”
After working at Congressman McEachin’s office, Hays worked for a short time with a brick mason company as a laborer.
“My girlfriend’s dad has a brick masonry company in Richmond, so for about four months, I was carrying bricks and mixing mortar,” says Hays. “I did that until I got a call from Ms. Cyliene Montgomery about a job for a Senior County staff member as an education coordinator for the Educate Vaccinate Initiative over the western Tidewater Virginia District.”
Hays got the job and went to work educating the public about COVID 19 and setting up vaccination clinics in the district. It was also during this time that he met Delegate Jenkins.
“We planned events and did everything possible to spread the word about the vaccine and getting people vaccinated. We set up mass vaccinate sites in the Tidewater area. That was a three-month contract,” said Hays. “In June 2021 that job came to an end and in July Delegate Jenkins sent me a text telling me I would be coming on as Virginia Turnout Campaign Coordinator in the 76th District during the 2021 Virginia election. I was the organizer for the district and my district won all slots on the state ballot. It was a long tough campaign, but we made our goals. Delegate Jenkins is a very energetic and community oriented person. He is fully engaged with his constituents. After the November election he ask me to join his office full time.”
For Jenkins, Hays comes to the job with a host of experiences fit for the job.
“Darren is seasoned for his age and knows his way around the General Assembly. He has a wonderful personality and is quick to understand the job and the challenges that come with it,” said Jenkins. “Everybody likes him and he has a good way with people. He understands the issues in the district and that is very helpful when dealing with our constituents. Darren does his own research on policy and bills to stay up to date on what is going on.”
Hays gives a lot of credit to those who have helped him along the way including his parents and other family members, teachers and community leaders.
“I would like to thank my parents, Darren, Sr. and Marcia Hays for always pushing me to chase my dreams and supporting me in any way possible. I want to thank Ms. Cyliene Montgomery and Mrs. Rachelle Hawkins-Wesson for opening doors for me to be able to work in the capacities I have been able to and for consistently still teaching me. I also want to thank Dr. Virginia Berry, Coach Daryl Owens, Coach Harold Williams and Coach Bryant Stith for all challenging me to be a high character individual in every aspect of life and giving me tools to be successful outside of sports and school.”
Montgomery, Chairwoman of the Brunswick County Democratic Committee, has worked with Hays for many years and is very supportive of his desire to be involved with politics and his work in the community.
“Life’s journey will have many challenges. As a young man that has faced some challenges, Darren has faced them head-on with courage and determination,” said Montgomery. “I am proud of the young man he has become and he will always have my unwavering support.”
“Ms. Montgomery has been a huge champion, teaching me a lot about politics and helping guide me through finding different jobs,” says Hays.
Despite challenges that would make most people give up on their dreams, Hays has persevered and continued working towards his goal of being involved with politics.
“Despite all the ups and downs, I have never given up,” says Hays. “I am passionate about working in politics and will continue to further that dream. I also wanted to give back to the communities that have been so supportive of me as well. That will always be important to me. Encouraging others to get involved is something I will continue to do, because it takes us all working together to make this a better place to live.”
