Keevonta Lavar Jones, 18, from Chase City, Virginia is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation, breaking and entering, steal property valued at more $5 from a person and unlawful use or injury to telephone lines, a misdemeanor, on April 17.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant D. W. Medlin was dispatched to 100 Taft Street for a report of a stabbing. While in route dispatch said that a juvenile female had been stabbed and the Brunswick Emergency Medical Services had been dispatched. Medlin called for Lawrenceville Police Officer Coles to respond due to Deputy Brown was just clearing a call and had an extended estimated time of arrival.
Medlin found the victim had several lacerations and he could see cuts on her neck and blood on her left hand. The victim was very upset and stated that she had been cut and was hurting on her left side. Medlin asked the victim’s grandmother for a towel and used the towel to wrap the victim’s left hand. The laceration on her neck was bleeding but not as badly. Medlin discovered that the victim had a puncture wound to her left side in the hip area. Medlin notified dispatch that the scene was safe for rescue. While talking with the victim she stated that Keevonta Jones was the person that attacked her. She said Jones came into the house and there was a court order out of Mecklenburg for a no contact that was issued on March 16, 2022 by the judge. She stated there were pending charges for strangulation that happened back on Feb. 14.
Evans said the victim stated that she heard a knock at the door and when she went to check there was no one there. She went inside and then heard another knock. When checking the door for the second time she didn’t see anyone, when she turned her back to come back inside the living room Jones came into the house. She stated that she told him to leave and that’s when he became aggressive and used his arm around her neck and back to choke her. The victim stated that Jones put his hand on her mouth and continued to choke her causing her to black out. She came to when she was being cut/stabbed. The victim stated that she could feel the knife on her left hand, then on her neck and then her left side was hurting.
The victim stated that when Jones began to choke her she grabbed a spray bottle that her grandmother was using earlier with water and bleach. She was going to spray Jones with the bottle but he knocked it out of her hand before she could. The victim stated that she was able to hit him with a frying pan before he ran out of the house. He ran up the road toward Christanna Highway. She stated that Jones was wearing all dark clothes and the hoodie he was wearing was black. She later stated the knife he used to cut/stab her with was in a brown case and that she had seen the knife in his vehicle before.
Evans said after gathering her statement and leaving the ER, Medlin went to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and obtained 4 felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant. Information was sent to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and all surrounding counties.
