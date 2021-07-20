Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement after the announcement that Fort Lee, located in the Fourth Congressional District, would receive thousands of Afghan interpreters and translators:
“I am pleased to hear that the Biden administration is sending thousands of Afghans and their families to Fort Lee in my district. As the United States moves to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, we must take steps to protect our allies in the region who supported American operations abroad. These brave men and women risked their lives to aid our armed forces and deserve our utmost gratitude.
“These individuals will be able to complete the final steps of their Special Immigrant Visa process under the protection of the United States. I will continue liaising with our state and local governments and the Biden administration to ensure a smooth process.”
