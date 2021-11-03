PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- On 10/28/2021 at approximately 12:56 AM, two subjects entered a business in the 5000 block of Oaklawn Boulevard brandishing a handgun and demanding money. Both subjects then fled on foot behind the store.
The suspect, who displayed the handgun, is described as a black male wearing a black shirt, black pants, black ski mask, and yellow backpack. The second suspect is described as wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black ski mask.
Any information that could assist in this investigation or identifying these suspects, please contact Prince George Police Department (804) 733-2773, anonymously on the P3 tips app, or through CrimeSolvers at (804) 733-2777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.