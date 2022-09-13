The Greensville County Sheriff's Office seeks information on the whereabouts of Thomas "Tom Tom" Dunn in connection to the early Sunday morning on Sussex Drive.
According to a GCSO press release, Dunn, 34, is wanted for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, the GCSO responded to a shots-fired call at 3179 Sussex Drive. Deputies determined three people had been shot. One victim was transported by ambulance to Bon Secours. Two went to the medical facility by personally owned vehicles.
"Any information that anyone has on the whereabouts of Thomas "Tom Tom" Dunn, please call the Greensville County Sheriff's Office at 434-348-4200," Sheriff W.T. Jarratt said in the press release. "You can remain anonymous. You may also send tips to www.greensvillesova.org. Do not attempt to approach this individual if you come in contact with him."
Detectives, deputies, and Virginia State Police special agents are actively investigating Sunday's incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.