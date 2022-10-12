There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District.
Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for Republican Congressional candidate Leon Benjamin last week in Emporia. When Sadler was asked about his political aspirations, he suggested that all of the focus be on the mid-term elections coming up on Nov. 8 and that any news on a Senate run would come after that.
The former NASCAR driver and FOX SPORTS analyst made news across the state when he filed a lawsuit against then Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring in June of 2021 over what he viewed as the signing of an unconstitutional law by Northam that banned skill games in convenience stores, truck stops, and restaurants in Virginia. Sadler and his legal team, which includes sitting State Senators Bill Stanley (Franklin County) and Ryan McDougle (Hanover), won a temporary injunction in December of last year. Hearings are to resume later this month, with the next trial date currently scheduled for Nov. 2.
When discussing the lawsuit and its reasons, Sadler has often discussed frustration with government overreach into small business and his belief that government in Virginia is run by Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads while Southside Virginia gets left behind.
If Sadler decides to run, he would likely face a primary or convention against Delegate Emily Brewer from Suffolk to choose the Republican nominee for this election on Nov. 7, 2023.
