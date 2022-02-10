“What is going on with the mail delivery?
That question came to the forefront in December in Emporia when many people weren’t having their mail delivered to their businesses and homes for up to two weeks at a time. It remains a hot topic of discussion throughout the municipality.
Some postal patrons say they have seen some improvement, but it is a painstakingly slow improvement at best.
“I did recently receive some important papers I needed on time, Greg Brown said. But, my Dominion bill came in around Feb. 1. It was due on Jan.25.”
In December, the mail delivery problems had community members up in arms. Businesses relying heavily on postal delivery are suffering. Linda Thomas of Thomas Family Boots on the Ground receives most donations to the ministry by checks in the mail. When the mail isn’t delivered, the contributions are not coming in.
“I didn’t receive any mail this year until Jan. 12,” Thomas said. “This is frustrating. Is anybody doing anything to get this straightened out?”
In January, two Richmond-based television stations sent reporters to Emporia to talk to people about the mail delivery problems. One month later, postal patrons remain frustrated.
“I haven’t received my last three newspapers,” Bill Colver said Friday.
Colver picked up the three newspaper issues that never showed up in his mailbox. He is not alone. Many Independent-Messenger subscribers are heading to the newspaper office to collect copies of the publication that haven’t arrived via mail delivery. Some call the I-M office a week or two later to notify the Independent-Messenger staff that as many as three or four newspapers arrived in the mail on the same day.
Dennis Miles spoke with WTVR Television senior reporter Wayne Covil on Jan. 13. He hasn’t seen a significant change in the postal delivery in the following three weeks.
The mail delivery in Emporia remains spotty at best. Last month, Elizabeth Hardin, a congressional aide to A. Donald McEachin, was in Emporia speaking to residents to find out the mail delivery issues in the municipality. She was invited by citizen Richard Pearson who said the mail delivery problem became noticeable in the summer.
On Thursday, the congressman’s office received complaints in 48 hours from more than 8,000 people throughout his district after sending out a survey. Forty-two of those complaints came from Emporia-Greensville.
McEachin attributes many of the USPS problems to current Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. McEachin asked the Board of Governors to remove DeJoy from his post. Constituents with U.S. Postal Service issues can contact McEachin’s Office online at https://mceachin.house.gov/ and follow the prompts for a form to submit grievances.
The complaints of late mail delivery — or not being delivered at all have not gone away in Emporia.
