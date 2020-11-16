The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.
Donations must be made by appointment only. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies. The results of the test will be available within seven to 10 days following a successful donation.
The YMCA is located at 212 Weaver Ave. in Emporia.
For appointments and further questions about the Wednesday American Red Cross Blood Drive, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
