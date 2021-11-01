Over the past few years, Dr. Joseph Lee Jefferson has traveled all over the world, making magic with his trombone.
He’s held teaching positions up and down (and beyond) the United States, performed live on stage with some of the top names in the genre, and spread his love for jazz to the youth of tomorrow. This September, Jefferson had the opportunity to perform alongside, among others, pop music idol and former Miss America winner Vanessa Williams at the Colour of Music Festival in Columbia, South Carolina.
But Jefferson’s musical journey started right here in Greensville County, decades ago at Zion Baptist Church just outside the city limits of Emporia.
“That was probably one of the best educations…in terms of understanding music, understanding rhythm, understanding syncopation, understanding the blues,” said Jefferson. “So it was a really great opportunity for me to have a strong foundation and get some really strong musical skills at a young age.”
From there, Jefferson moved up through the Greensville County school system — first to Belfield Elementary School, then to E.W. Wyatt Middle School, then finally to Greensville County High School, where he graduated in 2002. It was during this time that he took his first steps into formal music training — first with the piano, then with the trombone.
Jefferson earned his Doctor of Musical Arts (D.M.A.) degree at West Virginia University after earning previous musical degrees from Norfolk State University (just an hour and a half from Emporia) and Shenandoah Conservatory. According to Southeast Missouri State’s student newspaper, The Arrow, Jefferson was deliberate about going to a historically Black college, a private school, and a predominantly white school so he could have three different experiences to draw from.
Today, Jefferson serves as both the director of jazz studies and an assistant professor of trombone and euphonium at Southeast Missouri State University, after having previously served a teaching position at the university of Portland.
He still drops by Emporia whenever he can to visit his family, who still live in the area.
