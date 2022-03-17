This Saturday, the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville will hold its eighth annual Seafood Festival at the Greensville Ruritan Club in Emporia.
This year marks the event’s return to its usual time slot in the month of March. 2021’s festival, held this past October, was the first time the event was held in the fall, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced it out of its usual spot on the calendar.
With just a few days to go, tickets are still available for the event at $40 each. You can stop by the YMCA building on Weaver Avenue or call (434) 348-9622 to reserve your ticket. However, according to the YMCA’s Facebook page, tickets are in short supply and are going fast. No tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the event.
