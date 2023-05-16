-

Dominion Energy LNG facility looking north.

 Contributed

Three recent, real-world examples – the extreme cold snap over Christmas Eve 2022, the Texas deep freeze in 2021 and the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack in 2021 – highlight the need for backup fuel sources at Dominion Energy’s critical power stations. To avoid fuel shortages during extreme weather or other emergencies, the company is proposing to add liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel storage on existing company property at Greensville County Power Station, which provides around-the-clock power to more than 350,000 customers.

This 25-million-gallon storage facility will provide backup fuel for Greensville County Power Station and potentially others to maintain reliability and keep customers’ lights on in the event of a natural disaster, extreme weather or other fuel supply disruptions or constraints, similar to these incidents:

