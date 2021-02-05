RICHMOND – Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Tuesday, Feb.16.
The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:
SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS MAXIMUM MONTHLY ALLOTMENTS OCTOBER 1, 2019 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
Maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C.
Household Size
48 States and DC
1
$204
2
$374
3
$535
4
$680
5
$807
6
$969
7
$1,071
8
$1,224
Each additional person
$153
SNAP participants with questions related to their benefits are encouraged to contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information.
For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, visit www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.