If you’ve purchased U.S. postage stamps online at cheaper than market cost, be warned — you may have been scammed and headed for a major headache this holiday season.
Greensville County resident Fred Maldonado believes he and his wife have encountered this problem, after a chance conversation with the postmaster at the Jarratt post office.
According to Maldonado, the postmaster asked him if he needed some stamps, and he replied that his wife had already purchased some online. Hearing this, the postmaster told Maldonado that those stamps were very likely bogus. If true, this revelation came far too late for Maldonado, whose wife has already sent out hundreds of Christmas cards.
“My wife sends out about 225 cards,” said Maldonado. “It would be a disaster for those cards to come back.”
Maldonado is one of many Americans who have encountered this scam in recent years, largely thanks to the temptation to seek the biggest deal possible.
Over the past decade, the price of U.S. postage stamps has increased from 45 cents to 60 cents
. For those who regularly mail out multiple letters or envelopes, especially around the holidays, the urge to seek out a discount is great.
Unfortunately, some unscrupulous online retailers have taken advantage of that in recent years by selling packages of convincing-looking stamps online in bulk, at discounts of 20 to 50% off face value. These stamps are typically produced outside of the United States, and the transactions usually take place on eBay or the Facebook marketplace.
The most commonly copied stamp design is the ubiquitous American flag, although other counterfeits exist, such as the Forever starburst stamp.
Of course, if the postage is found to be counterfeit, the parcel is returned to the sender, just as any parcel that is sent with no postage at all.
The United States Postal Inspection Service warns customers to be wary of stamps being sold online through a third party, and recommends that they only purchase stamps through a U.S. Post Office or through other stores such as the UPS Store or Office Depot which also sell stamps.
USPS also reminds customers that they never sell stamps below face value. Legitimate third-party vendors such as Office Depot or the UPS Store do sometimes sell stamps at a discount, but those discounts are never as steep as those which illegitimate stamp vendors claim to offer.
While counterfeit stamps may look no different than the real deal at first glance, there are ways for the postal service to tell which is which. Authentic stamps are printed with special ink which glows under a blacklight, while fake stamps do not.
Unfortunately, smaller post offices — such as those in Jarratt, Emporia, or Skippers — do not have this capability for themselves.
Representatives from the United States Post Office did not reply to requests for comment on this matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.