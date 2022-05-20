While the COVID-19 pandemic spelled the end for countless small businesses across the United States, it also led to the beginning of countless others. Thousands, if not millions of ordinary citizens, left in isolation with little to do, planted the seeds for their next endeavor once the storm clouds cleared.
This was the case with Gerald Faison, who founded Truly Grateful Transport and Delivery Services, a home-based transport company in Emporia.
“I was contemplating so many names, and it just came to me,” said Faison. “‘Gerald, you’re truly grateful for your business. So why not just name it what it is?’ Truly Grateful. So that name just kinda popped in my head.”
Faison founded Truly Grateful less than two years ago, during the height of the pandemic, purely out of a desire to give back to the community.
“I love dealing with the public, and the satisfaction of being able to help people has always been important to me,” said Faison. “It touches my heart because all my life, I’ve had people bestow blessings upon me…and I’ve had a wonderful patronage from this business.
A year and a half later, that public has given back to him in a big way. Truly Grateful is now a thriving operation, having grown to two full-time vans with a third kept in storage in case of emergency.
“You never want to be out of service, so I thought it was very advantageous for the business to go ahead and secure this van,” said Faison. “And that has really been a lifesaver in the couple of times that we’ve needed one.”
The bulk of TGT’s business is vehicle-for-hire service. However, aside from transporting people where they need to go, TGT can also act as a private courier, delivering anything that can fit in one of its vans — anything from, in Faison’s words, “medicine to groceries to motor oil to children.”
Although Truly Grateful generally serves the Emporia and Greensville County area, there are times where Faison has ventured far outside of his zone to help those in need — even as far as two states away.
“People have broken down on the highway and been in different situations,” said Faison. “I have been as far as Spartanburg, S.C. I have been as far as Baltimore, Md. So we pretty much will go where we are needed.”
With his operation’s current level of growth, Truly Grateful may not remain a home-based business for much longer.
“We’re now in the process of trying to secure an office,” said Faison. “And once we have an office, hopefully we’ll be able to do some other things and expand even further.”
“To see it grow, and to be able to help more people…that’s my main motivation. So we have a good time doing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.