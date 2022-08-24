LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022.
Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
Connell asked Thomas for permission to search the vehicle and he consented. Connell found a plastic bag in the cup holder in the middle of the console containing white rocks. Connell advised them of their rights. Thomas said the drugs were his and that it was crystal meth. Connell arrested him for possession of a controlled substance and when they ran Williams’ name they found out she had an outstanding warrant for Brunswick County. Connell transported Thomas and Deputy K. Gee transported Williams to the Meherrin River Regional Jail. The magistrate issued a warrant for possession of a controlled substance for Thomas and issued a $5,000 secure bond. Gee served a warrant on Williams.
James Johnson, 30, from Lawrenceville is charged with assault and battery of a family member on Aug. 3, 2022.
Evans said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Grandy Road, Brodnax, Virginia, for a domestic assault. He saw Johnson standing in the driveway with his fist clenched and no shirt on. Connell got out of his patrol car and a female ran out of the house yelling look what he did to me. The victim was bleeding badly from her nose. Connell restrained Johnson behind the back and told him he was under arrest for assault and secured him in the back of the patrol car.
The victim said Johnson had been drinking outside and started coming in and out of the house slamming the door. When she confronted Johnson and asked him to stop, he became aggravated and threw her down between the shrubs and the house. He got on top of her and punched her in the face. Johnson said he was the victim because she would not leave him alone.
Connell transported Johnson to the Meherrin River Regional Jail and received a warrant for domestic assault. Johnson was too intoxicated at the time for a bond hearing.
In other matters, James Elizah Jones, 30, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with fail to stop at a stop sign/yield sign, reckless driving general and eluding police, a misdemeanor, on Aug. 9, 2022.
Evans said Deputy D. A. Jenkins was running stationary radar at the 31-north mile marker on Interstate 85 when he saw a maroon SUV at a high rate of speed. He observed the vehicle exit the right lane into the left lane passing a car. Jenkins checked the vehicle with radar traveling 91 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. Jenkins exited the median to catch up to the vehicle and caught up with the vehicle at the 32 north mile marker just past the rest area. Jenkins had activated his emergency lights upon getting close to the vehicle. The vehicle exited the right lane of travel into the left lane and proceeded to slightly increase speed. Jenkins notified dispatch and gave a description of the vehicle with the tag. The vehicle proceeded up Interstate 85 at exit 34 Sturgeon Road. The vehicle did not reduce speed enough at the end of the exit and semi lost control running the stop sign and going out into the power line directly across from the exit ramp stop sign. The vehicle proceeded into the yard of a nearby house. Jenkins turned around in the driveway and pursued the suspect vehicle down Sturgeon Road toward Dolphin. The vehicle proceeded down Sturgeon Road traveling approximately 65 mph around curves almost losing control a couple of times. The vehicle stopped in the area of 5617 Sturgeon Road, where the vehicle then stopped in the middle of the road.
Jones was placed into custody and was read his rights. Jones chose not to talk and gave Jenkins verbal consent to search his vehicle, with nothing being found. Jones obtained warrants for misdemeanor elude, reckless driving general, and fail to stop at a stop sign. He was held on a $4,500 secured bond – court date set for the following morning.
Donte Lamar Pearson, 33, from Valentines, Virginia is charged with driving under the influence on Aug. 7, 2022.
Evans said Deputy A. D. Peter was on patrol at approximately 1:49 a.m. traveling south on Christanna Highway and saw a blue 2 door sedan also traveling south that appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed. He activated radar in the same direction made and checked the vehicle at 68 mph in a posted 55 mph zone near the intersection of Matthews Chapel Road. Peter saw the vehicle cross the center line with both driver side wheels. He conducted a traffic stop. The driver asked if he could open the door to look for his license. As the driver stepped out of the vehicle Peter could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on or about his person. The driver then stated he did not think he had his license.
Peter saw a tequila bottle on the floor of the backseat and asked Pearson how much he had to drink. Pearson stated a beer or two. Peter asked how long ago was his last drink and Pearson was unsure of the time and then said about 30 minutes ago. A preliminary breath test was administered with a result of 0.23%BAC. The three standard sobriety tests were conducted. Pearson was placed into custody for driving under the influence. Pearson was served and his band was $5,000 unsecured and held until sober.
