At approximately 1:06 a.m., two Virginia State Police Troopers stopped to assist Virginia Beach Police on a traffic stop on Interstate 264, westbound, west of Rosemont Road.
Both troopers were parked on the closed shoulder lane with emergency equipment activated. The driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, 29 year old Samantha Erwin, struck the marked state police unit from behind and pushed it into the other state police unit. The Chevrolet Trax then proceeded to run off the roadway and struck the jersey wall. Erwin did not suffer any injuries, and was arrested for driving under the influence.
Both troopers were outside of their vehicles at the time of the crash, and were not injured. Erwin, a Virginia Beach resident, was taken to Virginia Beach City Jail.
