VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sunday May 1 is National Heatstroke Prevention Day. According to NHTSA, over 900 children have died in the US of heatstroke, because they were left or became trapped in a hot car.
“As parents and caregivers, we must understand that children are more vulnerable to heatstroke because their body temperatures rise three to five times faster than an adult’s,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Heatstroke deaths are preventable, and everyone plays a role in helping make sure our children and pets are safe.”
From 1998-2021, there have been 29 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths in Virginia – all 29 victims were 5 years old or younger. Of these 29 deaths that occurred in the state, 5 happened here in the Hampton Roads area.
AAA Tidewater Virginia offers the following tips for motorists:
§ Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are partially open.
§ A vehicle is not a play area. Do not let children play in an unattended vehicle.
§ Look before you lock. Check the front and back seats before walking away.
§ Make a plan. If you are dropping your child off at childcare, and it’s not part of your normal routine, have your spouse or partner call you to make sure the drop went according to plan.
§ Use reminders like a stuffed animal on the passenger seat or placing your bag in the back with your child or pet.
§ Call 911 if you see a child alone in a vehicle. If the child is in distress due to heat, get him or her out as quickly as possible.
For more information, visit the NHTSA website or www.noheatstroke.org
As part of North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA Tidewater Virginia provides its more than 350,000 members with travel, insurance, financial and automotive-related services. Since its founding AAA Tidewater Virginia has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. For more information, visit AAA.com and follow us on Twitter at Twitter.com/AAATidewaterVA or Facebook at facebook.com/AAATidewaterVirginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.