WASHINGTON—Farmers have until Feb. 6 to submit their 2022 U.S. Census of Agriculture questionnaires.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November, followed by hard copies in December.
The Census of Agriculture provides “the only source of uniform, comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for every state and county in the nation,” said Herman Ellison, NASS state statistician for Virginia. “Through the ag census, producers can show the nation the value of U.S. agriculture and influence decisions that will shape the future of the industry.”
Farmers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
