Using a hand-held cell phone while driving has been illegal in Virginia since July 1. As of 12:01 am. Friday, Jan. 1, the law will be enforced.
Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation banning the use of a hand-held cell phone while driving, but the Virginia General Assembly successfully pushed for a 6-month delay to give Virginians time to learn of the new law. A first offense could result in a fine of $125. A second offense could result in a $250 fine.
According to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s 2019 Virginia Traffic Crash Fact report, cell phone driver crashes numbered 1,560 in 2019, or 6.7% of all distracted driver wrecks. The report numbered the fatalities caused by cell phone use while driving at eight. Injuries from cell phone use while driving was 891. The majority of injuries of distracted drivers using cell phones were people between the ages of 21-25.
Texting while driving has been prohibited in Virginia since 2009.
