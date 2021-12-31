Belfield Elementary School in Emporia received a generous gift from the Knights of Columbus Council 9309, in the form of 42 winter-weather coats for children.
The donation comes as part of the national Knight of Columbus organization’s Coats for Kids program, which distributes over 124,000 winter-weather jackets across the country per year for families who cannot afford to clothe their children during the winter.
According to the Knights’ official website, nearly 500,000 coats have been distributed across 49 of the 50 U.S. states and all 10 Canadian provinces since the program began in 2009.
Council 9309 of the Knights of Columbus is based in Ebony, Virginia, a town in nearby Brunswick County, and serves areas in both Virginia and North Carolina. Belmont Elementary School in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina — just across the state border and roughly 20 miles away from Emporia — also received 42 winter coats.
Coats for Kids is just one of the charitable initiatives of Knights of Columbus, which annually contributes more than $186,000,000 to charities nationwide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.