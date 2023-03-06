-

A Richmond, Virginia apartment building.

 Will Gonzalez/Capital News Service

RICHMOND, Va. — Legislative efforts to tackle spiking eviction notices, housing and utility costs were mostly shot down during the Virginia General Assembly session.

Virginia has the second-highest eviction rate in the country, with almost 193,000 eviction filings made since March 2020. The monthly-updated data comes from the Princeton Eviction Lab, a group that makes nationwide eviction data public to increase awareness about housing, eviction and poverty. Not all eviction filings lead to an eviction, according to the lab.