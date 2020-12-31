Pastor Harry Zeiders and the church members opened up their hearts and made a divine shift to host a multi-ethnic dinner church that consists of persons of White, Black, Latino, and an Arab ancestry.
Dinner Church involves a home-cooked meal and is bi-lingual in English and Spanish. Members Pastor Dale and wife Frances teach gratis ESL classes to our Spanish brothers and sisters before the meal. Thanks to members, Nancy, Graham, Harrison, Jan, Allan, Betsy, Marissa, and Charlie, who cook, serve, or teach a young people’s class. As Dinner Church grew in the Word, so did the fellowship, unity, love, and attendance. Sometimes over forty people would break bread together, and listen to a short “Jesus Talk”, a testimony of faith delivered by one of the participants. Other video presentations proved inspiring and encouraging.
We also thank Zeiders for his work on the ground in the community in some of the hard-hit sections, where he served all races. Dinner Church has been placed on hold due to the COVID-19 virus. We Thank God for Zeiders and the Church Of The Resurrection for a job well done .
Our History
In 2015, God placed it in our ministry’s heart to honor those who work unselfishly behind the scenes in ways that honor Him and seek to heal embitterment in our community. God’s first Honoree was the late brother Richard Young of Young’s Produce, for his help, and for his organizing of men and church members to get involved and help children that were in need. The second- 2016- honoree was Elder Paige Wyche, Certified Church Executive of Church Compliance, for her tireless work to ministries and churches to help them come into operational compliance according to state and federal rules and regulations. The third- 2017- honorees were Ms. Nicole Hawkins, Mrs. Stacey Days and Mrs. Jennie Shearin. All three lived in The Mile and assisted in teaching children there about Jesus Christ; and they all gave of their resources too. The fourth- 2018 - Honorees were brother Britton and sister Ann Flynn of Jarratt Hardware. The Flynns rolled up their sleeves and helped so many in need. Ann also assisted with the mobile summer lunch feeding to children on the ground, setting up and taking down feeding sites. The Fifth - 2019 - honorees was brother Ronald And Dr. Isabel Boone of Boone’s Custom Detailing, for their community work in giveaway and give back drives for children and families. They also mentor the youth, making sure they always have school supplies.
We know so many unsung heroes go unnoticed every day but thank God for this opportunity to recognize these people who, like so many, work unselfishly to honor Him and to end the embitterment in our Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.