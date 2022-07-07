SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY — On Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 8:56 p.m., state police were called to investigate a motor vehicle crash struck by a CSX train.
The incident occurred on Shady Brook Trail, in Southampton County. The driver of a 2012 Kia, Jackie La-Tia Cooke, became disabled on the train tracks. As the train approached, Cooke, sole occupant, was able to exit the vehicle before it was struck by the CSX train. There were no injuries to Cooke, and minor damage to the train.
