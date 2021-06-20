JARRATT — On Saturday, June 12, the Jarratt community banded together to raise money for 12-year old Sophie. She was attacked by a pack of dogs on May 24.
Jarratt Mayor Melanie Wilson and others prepared and distributed 176 fish plates at the Johns Manville Clubhouse.
“It was remarkable,” Wilson said. “The entire community came together to show its support for Sophie and her family. I’m just so pleased to see the community pull together so well.”
With all the food, cooking, plates, and desserts donated, all the proceeds went to Sophie and her family to defray the costs of medical bills associated with the attack. David Rideout did all of the cooking. When he was finished, he set up his musical equipment and played until 10 p.m. It marked the end of a day for Sophie that began with a parade at 5:30 p.m. that started at the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department in her honor. Brian Harrison coordinated the parade.
On May 24, the 12-year-old was riding her bike when she was attacked by six dogs. One of the first people to the scene said Sophie was bitten from head to toe. She required staples and stitches. She is still in a wheelchair, but Wilson said she seems to be physically recovering from her wounds.
The dogs are currently in custody at the Greensville County Animal Shelter. Commonwealth Attorney Vincent Robertson said the incident is under investigation, and charges could be forthcoming.
The plates alone brought $2,640 for Sophie and her family. That does not count the desserts bought by citizens during the fish sale.
“I would like to thank everyone for all of the help getting this fundraiser together,” Wilson said. “It couldn’t have been done without all of your help.”
