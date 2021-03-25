JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA: On Wednesday at approximately 7:06 a.m., the Division Five Communications Center received several distress calls of a vehicle in the median.
Upon the arrival of state police, it was discovered that the driver of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, Courtney Dixon (male), ran off the roadway and into the wooded median, striking a tree. Dixon was entrapped within the vehicle and had suffered life threatening injuries. Med flight was called to the scene but due to weather conditions, unable to respond. Dixon was transported by ground to the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.
