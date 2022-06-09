For years, residents of Emporia and Greensville County have raised the alarm about the area’s growing problem of roadside litter, which is proving to be more and more of an embarrassment for local leaders and citizens alike. Despite the threat of stiff fines as high as $200 for littering, the problem persists.
This June, residents have a chance to do something about it.
The City of Emporia will its annual Community Clean-Up Event on Saturday, June 11th, starting at 7 a.m. from the parking lot of the Emporia Shopping Center. Volunteers will canvas the streets of Emporia picking up whatever roadside trash they find. Supplies will be provided for all who participate.
The city first attempted to hold a community clean-up event on Saturday, April 30. Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate that day, with rain showers on and off throughout the morning. Aside from city employees, only five volunteers showed up. Emporia City Manager William Johnson postponed the clean-up to a future date in the hopes of bringing in more participants.
The last community clean-up event took place May 1 of last year and was considered a success, with far more public turnout.
For more information, contact the Emporia Department of Public Works at 434-634-4500.
