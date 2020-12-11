Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace ends Tuesday, Dec. 15 —meaning that Virginians who do not renew or sign up for coverage for the first time before Dec. 15 could have to wait up to another year for health coverage.
Enroll Virginia, a nonpartisan, community-based organization, has a statewide team of professionally-certified Navigators ready to provide free and unbiased assistance to consumers who need help applying for and enrolling in coverage, obtaining financial assistance and answering questions related to the Marketplace and other health coverage.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 90,000 Virginians have lost health insurance due to job losses.
“Virginians who are uninsured or who are looking to enroll in a new plan can find affordable, high-quality plans in the Marketplace,” said Jill Hanken, director of Enroll Virginia. “In unprecedented times like today, knowing that your health needs are covered will provide some peace of mind.”
More than 240,000 Virginians were covered by the Affordable Care Act in 2019. Coverage through the Marketplace is often cheaper than coverage through COBRA.
All plans offered in the Marketplace cover pre-existing conditions and offer free preventive-health services (physicals, vaccinations, mammograms, etc.).
Additionally, four out of every five Virginia enrollees in the Marketplace qualify for financial assistance with their premiums, which can lead to costs of less than $100 monthly.
Consumers may contact Enroll Virginia’s staff to learn more about their Marketplace options by calling, 1-888-392-5132. Consumers can also identify local assisters statewide and make appointments for help on Enroll Virginia’s website: http://www.enrollva.org/get-help/
Consumers who need additional information or want to initiate their applications/renewals can also go directly to the Marketplace online at www.Healthcare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 (TTY users may dial 1-855-889-4325). Language services are available.
