After over a year of dealing with the necessary but uncomfortable and downright annoying need to wear masks to combat COVID-19, the temptation is great to dispense with them once you have completed your anti-COVID vaccinations. But according to health experts including the CDC, everyone needs to hold off on discarding masks for at least a bit longer.
The CDC defines “fully vaccinated” as meaning that once two weeks have passed since you received your second shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or after you’ve had the one dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and says that if you are, in fact, “fully vaccinated” you don’t need to wear a mask when you're around other fully vaccinated people or unvaccinated people from one other household who are considered at low risk for severe complications from COVID-19. BUT - they strongly recommend continuing to don the face-covering in public, when traveling, or when gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household or when visiting an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk from the disease or who lives with someone who is.
Why? According to experts, there are a few different reasons.
"Vaccinated people might still be able to transmit the virus," says Dr. Richard Watkins, an infectious disease physician and professor of internal medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University.
This means you may not be exhibiting symptoms yourself, but still be infected – and risking transmitting it to someone else.
Also, according to Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, some COVID-19 variants may be able to diminish the effectiveness of the vaccines, increasing the odds that you will get sick if you are exposed to the virus.
Additionally, with the Pfizer vaccine at 95% efficacy, the Moderna vaccine at 94.1% efficacy, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming in at 66.3%, the risk of contracting the virus will linger until the virus is circulating less - after more people have been vaccinated.
In early March, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN that COVID-19 restrictions should not be eased in the U.S. until the daily number of new coronavirus cases falls below 10,000, adding, "maybe even considerably less than that." As of April 3, CDC data shows that the seven-day moving average of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. was 64,001 new cases a day – nowhere near the low of 10,000 that Fauci recommends.
So yes, there is hope from the vaccines, and the number of vaccinations per day is increasing rapidly. But for now, perhaps the best advice comes from Andrew Badley, M.D., COVID-19 Research Task Force Chair, Mayo Clinic.
“What we know the vaccine does is it prevents symptomatic disease,” Badley said. “What we don't know if it does or not is to prevent infection. And if you are infected, but you don't get sick because of the vaccine, you can still replicate the virus and transmit the virus.”
In other words, your shot may keep you from exhibiting symptoms or “actively getting” the disease, but at the same time the virus could be growing, say, in your nose. Which means you could feel fine while you cough or sneeze or just breathe on – and infect - someone you love and be none the wiser. COVID-19 is still so new that many things about it still are unknown – and this is one of them.
Until the answer is known, or the disease is reduced to the point that the likelihood of contracting it – or spreading it – is much rarer than it currently is, to protect others as well as yourself the advice remains the same. Badley, along with Dr. Fauci, and most other health officials, advise, even if you have had the vaccine, continue to “still wear a mask” and “maintain social distancing, frequent hand washing, and avoid gathering in large social circumstances.”
