After two years of scientific breakthroughs, including multiple vaccines and other antiviral treatments, COVID-19 continues to evade the predictions of medical science.
The world first learned of the Omicron variant, which developed in South Africa, in late November, and the first positive Omicron test in the state of Virginia was confirmed on Dec. 9. Since then, the state’s hospital system — already strained after two years — has been pushed to the breaking point once again.
According to statistics gathered by the Mayo Clinic, as of Jan. 12, Greensville County has 356.6 positive cases per 100,000 people over the prior seven days. This represents the third-highest average of any region in the state, trailing only Richmond County (410.3) and the city of Manassas Park (541.1).
This does not include the City of Emporia, who are counted separately and tallied an average of “only” 106.2 positive cases per 100,000 people. While still not optimal, this is less than half the state’s average of 221.4 over the same period.
Not helping matters is that Greensville County is well below the state average in terms of vaccine uptake.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, as of Jan. 14, only 41.6% of the eligible population are even partially vaccinated. (The CDC has no vaccination data for the City of Emporia.) This is just barely over half the Commonwealth’s rate of 80.4% partially vaccinated and 68.8% fully vaccinated.
This may partially be attributed to poor distribution in the early days of vaccine availability in early 2021, as the Crater Health District struggled to bring doses to Emporia and Greensville County due to logistical issues.
One year later, however, vaccines are available at local pharmacies, physicians, and Wal-Mart.
If there is one positive to take from the recent surge, it is that Omicron is not particularly deadly compared to earlier variants of the virus.
Despite record-high positive tests and hospitalizations, both Emporia and Greensville County have reported zero deaths in all of January so far.
Projections from the Mayo Clinic website predict that the Omicron wave in Virginia will peak by the end of January. However, if there’s one thing we should have learned by now, it’s that COVID-19 has the potential to defy all predictions. Even after the wave crests, whenever that happens, citizens should take all precautions.
