Greensville County announced it has met all criteria to become a certified ACT Work Ready Community, demonstrating its commitment to developing a strong workforce pipeline, desirable to employers, economic developers and current and future citizens of the county.
The ACT® Work Ready Communities (ACT® WRC) initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce. Participants leverage the ACT® WorkKeys® National Career Readiness Certificate® (ACT® WorkKeys® NCRC®) to measure and close skills gaps and build common frameworks that link, align and match their workforce development efforts.
To begin the certification process, Greensville leaders attended the ACT Work Ready Communities Boot Camp, an executive leadership and training program designed and led by ACT to initiate, deploy, and drive carefully tailored efforts to improve the county’s work readiness. Leaders met with local employers, policymakers, educators and economic developers to establish goals and build a sustainable WRC model to fit community needs.
Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge, Greensville County Administrator, stated, “Greensville County is pleased to announce that we are recognized as a Certified Work Ready Community, which was a goal of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors. This designation certifies and validates that Greensville County has a skilled and educated workforce to meet the growing and diverse economic needs of employers. We will continue our efforts to work collaboratively with stakeholders to maintain this designation and to grow new talent to ensure that Greensville County is the “Premier Location for Growth and Opportunity.”
“Congratulations to Greensville for becoming an ACT Work Ready Community, and joining a growing list of counties dedicated to building a robust workforce,” said ACT Regional Manager of Workforce Initiatives, Tony Garife. “The efforts of the county leadership to achieve WRC certification will provide the community with a tremendous economic development advantage and help it stand out for its workforce development efforts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.