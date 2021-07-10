-

Pictured are Glenn E. Barbour, Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors; Dr. David Brown, retired VCU Health CMH ER Medical Director; Tom Tanner, Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors District #3.

 Contributed

SOUTH HILL – Dr. David Brown, ER Medical Director, retired after 27 years of service with VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH).