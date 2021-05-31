Washington, D.C. — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the recipient of the 2021 inaugural Memorial Day Recognition Program for the Fourth Congressional District of Virginia: Staff Sergeant (SSG) David Herschberger from Norfolk, Virginia. Rep. McEachin also recognized an additional ten veterans from the Fourth Congressional District for their service to the United States.
“I am proud to honor these heroes who gave their lives in service of our country. I want to thank the American Gold Star mothers of Hampton Roads for allowing us to honor these brave servicemembers,” said McEachin . “There were many deserving recipients, whose sacrifices, bravery, and service to our nation inspired me. In particular, I would like to commend the family and loved ones of the late SSG David Herschberger for his gallantry in service to our nation. As the son of an Army veteran, I know firsthand the immense sacrifice our servicemembers make to defend American liberties and freedom.”
This year is the official launch of Rep. McEachin’s Memorial Day Recognition Program. The annual program aims to honor fallen heroes from the Fourth Congressional District of Virginia.
