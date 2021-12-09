After Hurricane Ida left parts of Louisiana in tatters earlier this year, Emporia’s John Holtkamp headed west to help storm victims reassemble their lives.
Holtkamp made sure people in need were fed and helped out any way he could. He is one of approximately 500,000 American Red Cross volunteers that work with 35,000 Red Cross employees assisting in 60,000 disasters annually.
Holtkamp chose to become a Red Cross volunteer in 1993 when he lived on the outskirts of Des Moines, Iowa. The state was ravaged by flooding in March. It only got worse. On July 12, 1993, the entire state was declared a disaster area due to flooding. The Des Moines water treatment plant went out of commission due to flooding.
“Des Moines is a city about the size of Richmond,” Holtkamp said. “We were the largest city in the nation that went without water. We went without water for about three weeks. I lived out in the country and was bringing barrels of water for folks.”
Holtkamp said satellite photos made the state of Iowa appear as a big lake. The state eventually recovered from the disaster, and Holtkamp did not volunteer for a major disaster for 12 years. His subsequent two deployments were to Louisiana in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.
Holtkamp was deployed to Alexandria, Louisiana, in the northern part of the state for his first tour. His second tour was to New Orleans, a city of approximately 400,000 people. He was in New Orleans around the Christmas Holidays — four months after Katrina. The devastation remained, and it was not a festive time for residents of the city.
The Red Cross issued Holtkamp a vehicle. He described driving through the city as eerie. With no power in the municipality, nighttime driving was challenging. He couldn’t see the road at times, and he would exit the car with a flashlight to read signs, so he knew his location.
“I went through the city, and there was nothing there,” Holtkamp said. “Stoplights didn’t work. The lights didn’t work. You couldn’t buy a gallon of gas, water, or milk. There was nothing there.”
Rebuilding in New Orleans was slowed as people found their building supplies disappearing. Others would come along and take the supplies and sell them. Holtkamp said he talked to a person who purchased a door three times. Similar stories were prevalent in New Orleans.
In 2016, Holtkamp deployed to Texas after Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston. He traveled for a second deployment to Houston as the rebuilding continued in 2017. Hurricane Ida marked Holtkamp’s seventh deployment, in which he served as a team leader.
The American Red Cross is known for its work during natural disasters and blood drives. Still, those are two small examples of public services provided by the non-profit organization. Holtkamp was shocked to discover the No. 1 service provided by the Red Cross.
“Home fires are the top disaster the Red Cross responds to,” Holtkamp said. “I had no idea.”
Ninety-three percent of Red Cross deployment during 74,000 disasters last year were fire-related. Fires kill more Americans than all other natural disasters combined. Common causes of home fires are cooking, heating, and smoking-related.
When disaster strikes, the American Red Cross is on the front lines. Most of the Red Cross front-line assistance comes from people like John Holtkamp and other American Red Cross volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.