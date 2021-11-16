The Meherrin Ruritan Club hosts a drive-thru take-out fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. The distribution site is at the club’s parking lot at 2612 Skippers Road.
Club members will distribute catfish plates stocked with two significant catfish cuts, baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies. Tickets are $10 each and are available by calling 434-637-3526, 434-594-4495, or 434-637-7006.
The work gets underway as members begin thawing the fish early in the week. Early Friday morning, members start cooking approximately 36 pounds of baked beans over a low flame.
The drive-thru is set in plenty of time, and members direct the traffic through the line until the plates disappear. The Meherrin Ruritan Club hosts the event on the third Friday of each month. The Catfish plate proceeds will be distributed to community civic groups and organizations at the end of the year.
