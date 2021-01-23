The State of Virginia recorded nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period as of midday last Sunday, with health officials warning that due to widespread holiday visiting the number of deaths and rate of spread are likely to continue to increase. In the last week, the number of confirmed cases in Surry County has risen from 261 to 286 and in Sussex County the number has increased from 749 to 819. In one month, the death toll in the U. S. has soared from 300,000 to nearly 400,000, making this country’s death tally the highest in the world by a wide margin.
With numbers and warnings of this scope added to conflicting reports as to when vaccines will be available, the Crater Health District of the Virginia Department of Health, which includes both Sussex and Surry Counties, has posted on their Facebook page an interactive test to help determine when you will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. They also urge increased diligence with wearing masks and thorough handwashing as well as getting flu shots, which are readily available. While the flu shot will have no effect on the coronavirus, it can greatly reduce the possibility of contracting the combination of both the flu and coronavirus at once.
Until and even after you receive the vaccine, the CDC advises everyone to observe the Three Important Ways to Slow the Spread.
Wear a mask over your nose and mouth.
Masks do help prevent you from getting or spreading the virus, and you can spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. Everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Masks should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The mask is not a substitute for social distancing.
Stay 6 feet away from others.
Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick and, if possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance (about 2 arms’ length) between yourself and people who don’t live in your household – especially for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick - and remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
Avoid crowds.
Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, or movie theaters put you at higher risk for COVID-19.
IN ADDITION, the CDC cautions that it is important to avoid poorly ventilated spaces and, if possible, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. And avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Coughs and sneezes should always be covered with a tissue or the inside of your elbow, with tissues to be immediately thrown in the trash followed by proper handwashing.
Continuous, thorough cleaning and sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces is a must.
Monitor your own health, watching for symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, especially if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.
And last, if symptoms develop, take your temperature correctly, which means do not check it within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
