While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner.
Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
Greensville County Public Schools held its Back to School Bash at Veterans Memorial Park, co-organized by Nancy Parham and GCPS Family Engagement Coordinator Kathleen Crowder.
Under the pavilion, families could pick up free backpacks for their students, as well as school supplies and hygiene products. While families picked up their free school supplies, they could also treat their children to a free haircut nearby — courtesy of Porter’s Place — to make them more presentable for the upcoming school year, while picking up flyers on student mental health services.
The Emporia-Greensville 4-H Club and Virginia Cooperative Extension branch pitched a table at the event to promote their upcoming events, as well as give away 40 string bags of school supplies and a $25 Wal-Mart gift card to a lucky winner.
Some vendors also set up shop at the event, including JuJu Jewels, a home-based jewelry vendor based in Petersburg and run by Warren Newell, Jr.
“I’m not actually from around this area…but I am willing to travel to where I can come to anyone’s home event, any social gathering that you’re having, I’m able to put up all my jewelry so you can see it in person,” said Newell.
According to Parham, 200 backpacks were brought to the event, and they were all claimed within two hours — less than halfway through its planned runtime.
Not far away, the same time, TopHand Foundation held its own back-to-school bash, sponsored in part by the REACH Initiative, at the TopHand building on West Atlantic Street.
Outside the building, volunteers gave away free backpacks, school supplies, and lunch. Inside the building, visitors were treated to a free cooking demonstration by Tia Powell from Emporia’s Community Health Action Team, who gave away tips on how to cook quick and easy meals that reduce sodium intake and blood pressure in children.
You can find Powell’s columns in the CHAT Corner section of each edition of the Independent-Messenger.
“This is how our parents…our busy parents…can prep or make a quick dish for their school-age kids,” said Powell. “This is something they could put in a refrigerator, and when the kids get out of school, it’s a healthy snack or dish that they can make for themselves.”
Those who missed out on both of these events shouldn’t panic, as there is one more back-to-school bash planned in Emporia before the end of the summer. Jakafi Behavioral Care Center is hosting its own back-to-school event on Friday, Aug. 26, also at Veterans Memorial Park.
The event, which takes place from noon to 4 p.m., promises free school supplies, free food, free activities, and free music, and is free to the public. For more information on this event, contact Kiara Wood at (434) 378-5487.
