RICHMOND, VA (January 5, 2022) – Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Monday, January 16.
The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Future benefit allotments are dependent upon this monthly approval process and are subject to change.
The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:
SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM TEMPORARY MAXIMUM MONTHLY ALLOTMENTS
Maximum Monthly SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C.
Household Size
Maximum Allotment
1
$281
2
$516
3
$740
4
$939
5
$1,116
6
$1,339
7
$1,480
8
$1,691
Each additional person
$211
SNAP participants can contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp for questions or account information. Additional information about SNAP and other assistance programs can be found at dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.
About the Virginia Department of Social Services The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), one of the Commonwealth’s largest government agencies, is comprised of approximately 2,000 state staff who proudly serve alongside more than 10,000 employees of 120 local departments of social services and community action agencies to deliver critical social services to Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. VDSS is committed to ensuring Virginians have access to the high-quality human services and resources needed to enhance their individual and collective well-being, and shape strong futures for themselves, their families and communities. The agency provides a wide range of services and resources in the areas of food and energy assistance, foster care and adoption, child support, and abuse and neglect prevention, among others. For more information, visit dss.virginia.gov.
