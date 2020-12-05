The Military Appreciation Committee from Upsilon Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, recognized Floyd Seaborne, Jr. for his service to the United States.
An Emporia resident, Seaborne entered military service during the 1960s. His duties included both active and reserve responsibilities. Each November Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated recognizes veterans from all branches of service in addition to actively supporting the national Women Veterans Rock initiative.
Throughout the United States, chapters of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated have donated toiletries to active duty posts, volunteered at Veterans Hospitals, Veterans of Foreign Wars Centers, children’s hospitals, and any other facilities where either veterans or families of veterans may be located.
In 2019 alone, members of the sorority raised more than $25,000 to assist the Women Veterans ROCK Organization, one of the of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. The mission of this organization is to provide women veterans and military families with the tools that they need to reintegrate and to thrive in civilian life. The Women’s Veterans ROCK is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organization and Women Advocacy Organizations supporting women veterans and military families in the areas of housing, employment, education, financial stability, health, and wellness. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the belief that the social nature of sorority life should not overshadow the real mission for progressive organizations to address societal mores, ills, prejudices, poverty, and health concerns of the day. The international organization’s initiated members, operating in more than 850 chapters, have given millions of voluntary hours to educate the public, provide scholarships, support organized charities, and promote legislation for social and civic change.
For more information on Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, please visit their website at www.zphib1920.org.
