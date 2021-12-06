This may be your last chance to own a tiny piece of Greensville County history. The Riparian Woman’s Club is putting its signature miniatures on sale this holiday season for the low, low price of just $5 each — more than 80% their initial price of $30 each.
Each of the miniatures depicts one of Greensville County’s most historic and important institutions, many of which have faded into history. These include the former Pitts Movie Theater, New York Restaurant, and the old train depot which has since been converted into the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce building.
“All the money that we make goes back into the community, because we’re a civic club,” said Jean Cobb of the R.W.C. “So whatever we do through our fundraisers we end up donating back to the community.”
The Woman’s Club began selling miniatures around 2000 in an effort to fund the printing of their upcoming “Sketches of Greensville County” book. The miniatures were a sales success, with three new pieces being added to the collection each year until the line swelled to more than 30.
Eventually, the line was discontinued. This month, the Woman’s Club are clearing out the remaining inventory at a reduced price.
“We stopped the project a few years ago because we had done about most of the historical buildings in town,” said Cobb.
Customers can head down to the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce (located in the former train depot) to purchase their miniatures while supplies last.
