LAWRENCEVILLE— Brunswick Academy is proud to announce that The Brunswick County Chamber of Commerce has selected its January 2022 Student of the Month, Lydia Reed Smith. A senior, she is the daughter of Cassandra and Robert Smith of South Hill. She has one sister, Lucy (BA Class of ‘19), who attends Radford’s Honors College and is currently a junior in the School of Nursing.
On a daily basis, Lydia places a high value on performing well academically. She is enrolled in the Brunswick Academy Honors curriculum as well as the Dual Enrollment program with Southside Virginia Community College. Lydia challenges herself every day both in the classroom and during extracurricular activities. She has worked hard to earn exemplary grades for each grading period. Lydia has been an SCO representative for four years and is currently the 21-22 president, has served as class vice president for three years and class president for two years, was the Honor Council Co-Chair during her 11th-grade year, has enjoyed being a Latin Club member for five years, and had a lot of fun serving as the Latin Scrapbook Co-Chair for two years.
In addition to academics and school organizations, Lydia enjoys being a part of the sports programs at Brunswick Academy. Lydia played junior varsity volleyball for three years and was a member of the varsity volleyball team for two years. Lydia’s love for volleyball is a year-round experience. For the past six years, she has been an active member of a recreational volleyball league during the winter and summer months. Despite her extensive time playing volleyball, Lydia’s ultimate passion is playing for the Brunswick Academy Soccer team; she has been an active member and leader for a couple of years.
When not playing volleyball or soccer, Lydia spends her extra time with family, friends, her sister’s puppy named Stella, and especially enjoys time spent on Lake Gaston. She also keeps a busy schedule by working for a local daycare, Caring Hearts Academy. In terms of her future career plans, Lydia is considering earning her Ph.D. in Psychology and specializing in children and adolescents. Her top college choices for the Fall of 2022 are Virginia Tech, University of Tennessee, North Carolina State University, and University of Virginia.
