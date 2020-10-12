When Mark Shiflett took over the reins as Southside Regional Jail Superintendent two years ago, he brought an annual Employee Appreciation get together event he had at his previous stop at Middle River in Staunton. Great food off the grill, fellowship, awards, clear skies, and pleasant temperatures made for a great outing at SRJ.
“We do it on a Thursday and Friday so all four shifts can attend,” Shiflett said. “We also have the opportunity to have our local leaders and government officials attend as well.”
Trinity Food Service provided the food and the preparation of the meal for the SRJ employees and guests. Melvin Lee, an SRJ officer, provided the cooker. He was also selected Officer of the Year by his peers.
“It’s the most important position in any facility,” Shiflett said. “If I stay home, Aretha (Pegram) stays home, or even Linda (Clements) stays home, the facility is going to run. But, without those foot soldiers, it won’t.”
Lee’s award was the last of four announced Friday afternoon. The other awards distributed were Administrator of the Year, Supervisor of the Year, and Civilian of the Year.
The personnel of SRJ voted by ballot for the award winners. Shiflett and Maj. Anthony Johnson counted the votes. Johnson was voted Top Administrator for the second consecutive year. Shiflett described Johnson as a friend and one loyal to his duties.
“I could stand here for hours and talk about him,” Shiflett said. “I could do without some things, but without him it would be very difficult.”
Elanda Walker received Supervisor of the Year honors. In August, she was named Employee of the Quarter. Before the pandemic, Walker transported inmates to and from the court and work release programs. With work release on hold as a safety precaution, Walker stayed busy by pitching in to fill areas of need.
Once the pandemic lifts, Walker’s duties shift back to the transportation side of the job. For now, Walker is the utility player vital to the jail operations.
“She always has a smile on her face,” Shiflett said. “I’ve never seen or heard her complain. You never see her sitting around. She’s always doing something.”
Shiflett discussed a deep pool of candidates for the Civilian of the Year Award. Once the votes were tallied, Linda Clements won the award, just as she did in 2019.
“It just shows how people feel about her and her dedication to the jail,” Shiflett said. “She’s a big help to the Lt. Colonel and me. “She’s helped me learn finance and budgets. She’s held my hand and walked me through these two years.”
The jail superintendent said the pandemic caused concern for the staff and inmates. Fortunately, SRJ has avoided any confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nevertheless, it has changed the day to day operations at the facility.
Other honors were distributed Friday. Shiflett recognized former Greensville County Supervisors Michael Ferguson and Raymond Bryant, Jr for their service on the SRJ Board. Ferguson was board chair when Shiflett arrived and served more than 24 years on the board. Bryant served a year and a half on the board.
“Both have been very good to me and I very much appreciate them,” Shiflett said.
The appreciation Thursday and Friday were on display for all that keep the jail operating smoothly.
