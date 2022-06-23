JARRATT — Roughly a dozen people packed the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt for a neighborhood watch meeting organized by the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Jason Rinker and Det. Chris Rook were the hosts of the meeting, which centered around the troubling epidemic of gang violence in Greensville County and Southside Virginia as a whole.
Rinker and Rook especially noted how the recruitment methods for local gangs have changed over the decades, and how authorities have been forced to play catch-up. Whereas gangs used to gather attention via peer pressure and graffiti (and still do to some extent), gangs of today largely rely on social media to extend their reach and their territory.
In some cases, it can take weeks for authorities to comb through relevant social media conversations to find clues to a crime under investigation. And that’s when the authorities even receive the conversations from Facebook, Instagram, and others, which itself can take weeks.
“Instagram and Facebook are getting search warrants from all over the United States, every day, for the same type of cases,” said Det. Rook. “They prioritize homicides and child offenses like child neglect, child abuse…stuff like that.”
The hosts also noted that while local gangs typically antagonize each other and not innocent bystanders, this doesn’t make them any less dangerous to those outside of their sphere of influence.
“They’re aiming to hurt each other,” said Sgt. Rinker. “However, in relation to that, you get a lot of collateral damage with that as well, because half of these guys can’t shoot. Half of these guys probably never had a formal firearm training class in their entire life…and they’re Googling how to operate firearms.”
This is particularly troubling since, according to Rinker, local gangs have gotten their hands on deadlier and more expensive weaponry over the last two years due in large part to phony Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans handed out after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’ve said they’ve set up their own car-washing businesses…detailing…music studios, you name it,” said Det. Rook. “If you look up the PPP loans…it would blow you away.”
“Apparently we got 500 businesses around here we didn’t know we had,” added Sgt. Rinker.
Adults were told to look for certain signs that indicate whether a child is likely involved in gang activity. These include stalled academic progress or truancy from school, lack of hobbies or a sudden abundance of leisure time, frequent run-ins with police, or problems at home. Dead giveaways also include when the children start drawing common gang insignias or symbols, or dressing in traditional gang colors.
Most importantly, the two stressed that the parents of gang members are just as responsible for their failures as the children themselves, and can be held equally liable. To prevent their children from ever following that same path, parents are recommended to become more involved with their children’s lives, get them involved with healthy after-school activities, and set a positive example for what to do.
The next neighborhood watch meeting will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17.
