In early September, UpLevel Incorporated’s Shannon Hawthorne returned to her childhood home of Emporia to host a back-to-school event at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. Hawthorne lives in Oxon Hill, Maryland but Emporia and Greater Shiloh Baptist Church are dear to her heart.
“This is my neighborhood, my community, and Greater Shiloh is a church I would frequent on Sundays in my younger years,” Hawthorne said. “It’s the same church I attended for Headstart. It was only right to come back to the very same place, the same neighborhood that birthed and molded me.”
UpLevel is a nonprofit promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) development programs for youth. It also provides information technology for transitioning adults and advancement through the community.
Hawthorne said UpLevel would host a clothing drive in the Emporia-Greensville community in November. It is one facet of a busy slate for the organization in the area. UpLevel also plans to host adult certification and boot camps.
In September, Hawthorne’s group distributed free school supplies, hand sanitizers, and masks. The November calendar is a busy slate, but it is only the beginning of UpLevel’s work in the Emporia-Greensville community. It is working on a scholarship for a Greensville County High School student at the end of this school year. Hawthorne is adamant about bettering the community in which she was raised.
“I aspire to inspire,” Hawthorne said. “If I can reach only one and make a difference, I’ve made a huge accomplishment. I’m hoping to partner with others with the same vision and aspiration to help uplift and give back to the community on another level.”
