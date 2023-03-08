RICHMOND – The Department of Historic Resources (DHR) is calling on all eligible applicants of the Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Historic Preservation Grant Program to complete and submit their Project Screening Form, the first step in the program’s application process, by 11:59 p.m. on April 1. Eligible applicants of the program are limited to representatives of state- or federally recognized Native American tribes, non-profit organizations registered as tax exempt under the Internal Revenue Code, and Virginia localities (§ 1-221). DHR is not accepting applications from federal governmental entities, for-profit entities, and individuals at this time.

The Virginia General Assembly established the BIPOC Historic Preservation Fund in April 2022 with the intent to protect and support the commonwealth’s historically underserved and underrepresented communities and the cultural and historical sites associated with them. The fund will provide grants for the acquisition, protection, and rehabilitation of tribal lands and historic and archaeological sites of significance that are associated with Virginia’s BIPOC communities. Funding through this grant program will be restricted to the following uses on any cultural or historical property: