LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick County now has its newest Virginia Highway Historical Marker. The new marker honoring John L. Whitehead, Jr. was unveiled on Monday, April 11, 2022. The sign is the result of 2021 Brunswick High School graduate, Jashanti Valentine, who submitted the name of Whitehead as an entry in Governor Ralph Northam’s 2020 Black History Month Highway Historical Marker Contest.
Whitehead, who was born in Lawrenceville on May 14, 1924, entered the military as a pilot serving during World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
At the age of 19 he decided to join the U. S. Army Air Corps and was assigned to Tuskegee Army Air Field at Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. At Tuskegee he excelled at learning to fly and received his pilot’s wings on Sept. 8, 1944 and was commissioned a second lieutenant and became one of the Tuskegee Airmen who were part of the Tuskegee Experiment.
In March of 1945 Whitehead joined the 301st Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group, which was one of four black squadrons. The 332 Fighter Group was known as the Red Tails and was based at Ramitelli Airfield in Foggia, Italy flying missions over Europe during World War II.
After World War II he returned to college but was later called to serve in the Korean War during which time he flew 104 missions.
In just under 30 years with the Air Force, Lt. Col. John Whitehead is credited with being the Air Force's first African American test pilot and the first African-American jet pilot instructor. His heroic and dedicated service resulted in him being awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross with five oak leaf clusters, the Air Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, along with the Army Commendation Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
He also logged over 9,500 flying hours with 5,000 hours in jet aircraft and he flew 40 different types of aircraft including fighters, bombers and transports.
Whitehead died on Sept. 6, 1992 and was buried in the Riverside National Cemetery in Sacramento, California.
Leslie Weddington, County Administrator, welcomed those in attendance and called attention to the importance of the new sign. She also introduced each of the speakers for the ceremony.
James Grimstead, Chairman of the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives, said he was pleased that the museum could partner with the school system on this project and that he was excited that one of the state winners attended Brunswick High School. He thanked all those in attendance at the ceremony and also the Board of Supervisors for their continued support.
Dr. Ron Thornhill, Principal, Brunswick High School, said it was a good day to celebrate not only Whitehead’s history but all those that played a role in leading up to this day.
“It’s good to see one of our former shining stars, Jashanti Valentine, here today,” said Thornhill. “While we are here to celebrate Mr. Whitehead’s accomplishments, it is exciting to have one of our former students being a part of the process. Often times we tend to forget those who have made important contributions, but I want to congratulate her for the work involved in winning this marker contest. We should all be proud of this accomplishment.”
Welton Tyler, Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, told those gathered that there has been a lot of history made in Brunswick County and that some has been lost or forgotten over time.
“This is history when we expose individuals and their achievements, particularly when it brings to light history that may not be known by many,” said Tyler. “When we expose our young people and citizens to things like this contest and other events there are no limits. On behalf of the board, I would like to say we are excited about this and thank everyone who had a hand in today’s unveiling. Every time something like this comes along, it is just another way to grow the county and encourage people to visit.”
William Pace, Legislative Assistant brought greetings from Delegate Otto Wachsman. Delegate Wachsman had a prior engagement and was unable to attend, however, Pace read a letter from Wachsman who wrote that he was not aware of all the accomplishments of Whitehead until recently.
“John Whitehead made incredible achievements and it took a lot of drive and determination to achieve what he did for our country, especially during the times and climate and the difficulty he must have had to face. I cannot imagine the difficult challenges he faced, serving in three wars, achieving the status of combat pilot, test pilot, jet pilot instructor and hundreds of missions he flew without an accident. Today’s dedication of the historic roadside marker is long overdue. May today’s celebration of all the contributions he made during his life show that great things are possible no matter what,” Wachsman wrote in his letter.
Julie Langan, Director, Virginia Department of Historic Resources, explained the work her department does around the state.
“For those unfamiliar with the Department of Historic Resources, we are the state agency whose mission is to foster, encourage, and support the stewardship of Virginia's significant historic architectural, archaeological, and cultural resources, “said Langan. “We administer a variety of state and federal preservation programs that identify, evaluate and protect a wide range of historic resources, and one of our most popular programs, and certainly our most publicly-accessible and visible program, is our highway marker program.”
Langan then explained the process for the establishment of the John L. Whitehead marker.
“Typically, DHR relies upon history-minded and public-spirited groups or individuals who initiate a marker and often cover the cost of the marker and its installation. However, in the case of the marker soon to be unveiled, the topic was suggested last year by Jashanti Valentine who at the time was a student in Mrs. Rachelle S. Hawkins-Wesson's class at Brunswick High School,” said Langan. “Jashanti’s topic was one of the winners of Governor Northam’s second Black History Month Highway Historical Marker Contest! Once the topic of John L. Whitehead Jr was approved, the proposed text was drafted by the department’s staff historians before being reviewed and approved by an editorial committee comprised of experts in different aspects of Virginia history. Then, the text went to the Board of Historic Resources for final approval. Every word of the text was scrutinized and every fact verified before the marker text received final approval. Funding provided by the Virginia Secretary of Education covered the cost of the marker. I want to thank Jashanti Valentine and Mrs. Rachelle S. Hawkins-Wesson for not just participating in the contest, but for submitting a winning entry. I also want to acknowledge the Commonwealth’s Department of Education for partnering with DHR and the Governor’s office to sponsor three contests over the past two years. And a special thanks to Bobby Conner and the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives for coordinating today’s event and to our sister agency, the Virginia Department of Transportation, for installing the marker. Lastly, please do not feel the need to wait for a contest in order to suggest worthy marker topics – I invite all of you to consider additional facets of Virginia history worthy of recognition and to reach out to the Department with your suggestions.”
Jashanti Valentine thanked all those that were involved in the project and for the opportunity to participate in the marker contest.
“I appreciate so much the opportunity given to me to bring to light to this important person that came from our community,” said Valentine. “It is important to remember the great things that come from small communities and I am so grateful to have been able to do this to honor John L. Whitehead, Jr. To find someone so important in history from my own community was very inspiring. I look up to him and hope to follow in his footsteps and be an inspiration and role model for my community.”
After the ceremony at the conference center, those in attendance traveled to the unveiling of the sign, which took place at the intersection of Governor Harrison Parkway and Circle Drive just west of the Brunswick County Airport.
Valentine said after the unveiling that she was so proud to have been a part of this project and the sign will be something she and her family will always be able to see and know the she is the reason that his story is being told.
The James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives hosted the unveiling ceremony at the Brunswick County Conference Center.
Co-sponsors for the event were the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, Brunswick County Public Schools, Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority, Brunswick County Tourism and Byways Visitors Center and the Brunswick County Department of Economic Development.
Special thanks was extended to Sheriff Brian Roberts and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Maintenance Supervisor Ricky Woodard and county maintenance staff and Beth Raney, Brunswick County Administrative Services Coordinator, who designed the invitation and program.
