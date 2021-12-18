Brunswick Academy is pleased to announce that Emily Belle Roberts has been chosen the December 2021 Student of the Month. Emily, a senior, is the daughter of Allen (Class of 1993) and Darlene (Class of 1992) Roberts of Warfield, the granddaughter of Bobby and Duke Cheely of Dolphin, and Peggy C. Roberts of Warfield.
Emily is a member of the yearbook staff, the Scholastic Bowl Team, SCO, and a three-year member of the Latin Club.
In addition to academics, Emily has played softball since the sixth grade. She has been honored to receive All Conference, All State, and many other awards during her softball career. Emily also played volleyball from the sixth grade to her tenth-grade year.
Outside of school, Emily spends her time playing competitive softball for several organizations. When she is not on the field, she spends time reading, hanging out with friends or her many pets.
Emily will be pursuing an education in Geology.
