Deputy Alexis Meade recently achieved the honor of being recognized as a member of the 100th Graduating Class of the Crater Criminal Justice Academy. On June 22, Sheriff Ernest Giles and Lieutenant Crystal Wyche joined her parents Antonio and Penica Prosise at 11 a.m. in Anderson Hall at VA State University to see her receive her certification.
According to Sheriff Giles, by this action Deputy Meade was officially certified as a corrections deputy in the State of Virginia. As he further explained afterward, in order to be sworn in as a deputy “you have to either have been certified in basic law enforcement or corrections to be deemed a deputy in the State of VA. By her working from the office of Sheriff she has to have one of the two.”
Giles related that having successfully completed the 11-week course, the Sussex County native will serve in a number of capacities in the department in addition to corrections, including courtroom security and being a 911 dispatcher. He indicated that she will be returning for additional training in civil processing and courtroom security.
“I’m just proud she stuck in there and completed her courses to become a deputy sheriff and also being certified for the state of VA through DCJS,” Giles said, adding that he was “proud to have her on board.”
“I try to inspire the younger people in the community to give law enforcement a chance as a career,” Giles said. “I really would like to encourage younger people to consider it. I’m afraid law enforcement officers – well, it’s a dying breed. People just don’t have the interest. And it’s a good career to have. Especially if you love to help people, it’s a perfect career for you.”
