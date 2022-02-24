On Wednesday at approximately 3:22 p.m., a Virginia State Trooper was stopped in traffic, in the right lane of Interstate 64 eastbound, west of Settlers Landing Road in the city of Hampton.
The trooper observed multiple vehicles behind him, traveling on the closed shoulder. The trooper pulled out onto the right shoulder with his emergency equipment activated to stop the shoulder violators. The trooper was able to stop three violators/vehicles on the right shoulder. Upon exiting the vehicle, the trooper obtained the information of the vehicle behind him, a Dodge Charger operated by Brandon Keith Jones, Jr.. As the trooper proceeded to the next vehicle behind the Dodge, in order to obtain the driver's information, he observed the Dodge back up and attempted to flee. The driver, Jones, fled the scene, driving in between the trooper's vehicle and a 2019 Toyota Camry, which was stopped in the right lane of traffic due to stopped traffic. Jones proceeded to strike the trooper's vehicle and the Camry, and continued fleeing down the eastbound shoulder lane.
The trooper gave pursuit after the Dodge and observed Jones exited I-64 at Settlers Landing Road and travelled west onto Settlers Landing Road at a high rate of speed. As Jones entered the LaSalle Avenue intersection, the Dodge Charger struck the curb in the median, causing him to lose control, run off the road to the right, and struck a tree and a light pole. Upon crashing, Jones fled the scene on foot towards Pembroke Avenue. With the assistance of Hampton City Police Department and third party citizens, Jones was captured, and surrendered without incident at MapleWood Street. Jones was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be evaluated for injuries sustained in the crash.
The charges being sought against Brandon Keith Jones, Jr. (22 year-old-male out of the City of Chesapeake) are as follows:
->Three (3) counts of felony hit and run
->one (1) felony count of eluding police
->Improper passing on the right
->multiple (4) outstanding warrants out of the city of Virginia Beach
->outstanding warrants out of the city of Chesapeake.
