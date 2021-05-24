KANSAS CITY, MO — The American Truck Historical Society (ATHS) is hosting its annual National Convention and Truck Show at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds located at 4808 S. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Virginia, from June 3 – 5, 2021. With almost 1,000 trucks of all shapes and sizes on display, this is regularly the largest historic truck show in the world.
The live truck show and vendor expo is open to the public during the following times:
• Thursday, June 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 4: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Special presentations from experts on Axalta Coating Systems Paint, History of the Cummins, Fuller Roadranger Transmissions and Harrisonburg Motor Express History are some of the scheduled activities that are included with admission. For more information visit aths.org/convention/
For truck enthusiasts unable to attend the live event, there is a virtual option. Guests can enjoy all on-site activities from the comfort of their homes by attending the 2021 Virtual National Truck Show. Register online at register.aths.org/Convention-Truck-Show/Virtual-Truck-Show-Registration
“We took the ATHS National Convention and Truck Show virtual last year. We are looking forward to being live again this year in Virginia’s beautiful Shenandoah Valley city of Harrisonburg. We are also pleased to again offer a virtual experience for those guests who prefer it,” said Laurence Gration, ATHS Executive Director. “We plan to have a great turnout with a diverse display of trucks —large, small, antique, working and unrestored — for our guests to explore and enjoy. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary for the American Trucking Historical Society, and we have a lot to be proud of! We invite all members and the public to come out and celebrate it together and see for themselves the rich history of the trucking industry.”
Learn more and get involved at ATHS.org/Convention.
