LAWRENCEVILLE – On Thursday, the Brunswick County Conference Center was filled with Brunswick County Veterans who were honored for their service. The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors and the Brunswick County Veterans Day Committee sponsored a program and awarded special pins to Brunswick County Veterans.
The Victory Brass Quintet from Fort Eustis provided the music: America the Beautiful, Taps and Amazing Grace.
The Brunswick High School JROTC posted the colors.
County Administrator Leslie R. Weddington offered a word of welcome and said this was an excellent opportunity to thank the brave men and women who defend our country.
“Good morning and welcome everyone to our Veterans Day Program. We have not been able to host this program since 2019 due to the pandemic and it is so good to be able to gather together again and recognize our Veterans,” Weddington said.
Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris said it was a great day to honor our Veterans.
“On behalf of my colleagues, I welcome you to Brunswick County and I want to thank you for coming today as we honor our Veterans and their families. You know when they served in the military, their families stayed home and they sacrificed too. They might not have been in the line of fire but they played an important part. I am grateful to our Veterans, past and present, who have served to keep our country free. We owe them a debt of gratitude. Thank you for your service,” Harris said. “We stand on the shoulders of others who came before us. Remember to offer a word of thanks to our Veterans.”
Veterans Day has its beginnings in the cessation of hostilities during World War I in 1918. Armistice Day was first proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson on Nov. 11, 1919 on the first commemoration of the anniversary of Armistice Day.
Congress later passed legislation in 1928 formally recognizing Armistice Day and the end of World War I. A decade later, Congress made Armistice Day a legal holiday in 2938. Armistice Day remained a national holiday through World War II.
Following the cessation of hostilities during the Korean War, in 1954 Congress amended the 1938 statute to establish Veterans Day as we know it today.
